Lamprell (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) Shares Down 12.1%

Shares of Lamprell plc (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) traded down 12.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.53 and last traded at $17.53, 105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.94.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Lamprell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

About Lamprell (OTCMKTS:LPKFF)

