Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.07% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Lazard have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Also, the company has a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. The company’s cost-containment measures are commendable and likely to boost the company’s long-term growth opportunities. Though dependence on local and global economic conditions for revenue generation and regulatory pressure can impede top-line growth, the company is well poised to grow organically driven by strength in Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The company’s significant dependence on overseas revenues is a concern. Further, steady increase in net outflows poses a headwind. Additionally, lesser chances of sustainability of the company’s capital deployment activities keep us apprehensive.”

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LAZ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lazard in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Lazard from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Lazard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of LAZ stock traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $40.75. 27,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Lazard has a one year low of $31.07 and a one year high of $41.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.72.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Lazard had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 50.66%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 4,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $165,795.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lazard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Lazard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lazard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Lazard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

