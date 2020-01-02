LGL Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Major Shareholder Mario J. Gabelli Sells 3,071 Shares

LGL Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli sold 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $46,187.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 499,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,005.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LGL opened at $15.00 on Thursday. LGL Group Inc has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $15.86.

Get LGL Group alerts:

LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.59 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LGL Group by 1,371.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of LGL Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 17,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of LGL Group during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000.

About LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of standard and custom-engineered electronic components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers packaged quartz crystals, oscillator modules, electronic filters, and integrated modules that are used primarily to control the frequency or timing of signals in electronic circuits.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.