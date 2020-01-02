Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Receives $122.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LBRDA. TD Securities downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series A alerts:

In other Liberty Broadband Corp Series A news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 16,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $1,923,950.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,605,841. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 29,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $3,440,095.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,020 shares in the company, valued at $31,875,861. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,478 shares of company stock worth $35,933,014 over the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the second quarter worth about $9,564,000. Hi Line Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the third quarter worth about $8,498,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 1,944.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the third quarter worth about $4,480,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the third quarter worth about $4,152,000. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LBRDA stock traded down $1.04 on Monday, reaching $123.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,983. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 325.18 and a beta of 1.26. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 1 year low of $70.33 and a 1 year high of $124.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.04.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 276.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series A

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.