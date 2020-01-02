Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Sets New 1-Year High at $126.34

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $126.34 and last traded at $125.08, with a volume of 48098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LBRDK shares. Citigroup started coverage on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 328.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.79 and a 200-day moving average of $109.93.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 276.33%. Research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 138,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $16,100,771.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,206,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,380,000 after purchasing an additional 319,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 599,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,476,000 after purchasing an additional 243,297 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 550,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,367,000 after purchasing an additional 231,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 491.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,774,000 after purchasing an additional 149,011 shares in the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

