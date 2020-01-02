Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $54.01

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.01 and traded as high as $60.13. Liberty Property Trust shares last traded at $59.99, with a volume of 34,576 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Liberty Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.54 and a 200-day moving average of $54.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.77.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 64.23%. The business had revenue of $163.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Liberty Property Trust’s payout ratio is 74.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 16,253 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,038,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,969,000 after purchasing an additional 157,058 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 225,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,561,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 295.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,017 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 4.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile (NYSE:LPT)

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

