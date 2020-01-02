LikeCoin (LIKE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $153.00

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 2nd. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $153.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00039683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.96 or 0.05898898 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029910 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002138 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00036382 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00001240 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a token. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,578,765 tokens. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

