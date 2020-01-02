Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LIND. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $811.91 million, a PE ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 0.12. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.11.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $100.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.55 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 12.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Read More: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindblad Expeditions (LIND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.