Link Administration (ASX:LNK) Trading Down 1%

Link Administration Holdings Ltd (ASX:LNK)’s stock price dropped 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$5.82 ($4.13) and last traded at A$5.86 ($4.16), approximately 1,471,488 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$5.92 ($4.20).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$5.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and a PE ratio of 9.77.

In other news, insider John McMurtrie 269,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th.

About Link Administration (ASX:LNK)

Link Administration Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled administration solutions to companies, large asset owners, and trustees in Australia and internationally. It operates through four segments: Fund Administration; Corporate Markets; Technology and Innovation; and Link Asset Services.

