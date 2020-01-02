Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC to “Buy”

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price target on shares of Lumentum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $79.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.26. Lumentum has a one year low of $38.73 and a one year high of $80.52.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $449.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.16 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 17.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 3,113 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $249,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,862 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $676,170.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,331.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,970 shares of company stock valued at $10,399,043. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 21,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Lumentum by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 18,566 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lumentum by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,273 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Lumentum by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth about $900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

