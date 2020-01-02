Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luther Burbank Corporation is a bank holding company which operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings. It offers commercial banking products and services to real estate investors, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals and commercial businesses. The Bank’s principal lending products are real estate secured loans, primarily on smaller, existing multifamily residential properties. Luther Burbank Corporation is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. “

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Luther Burbank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBC opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $644.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Luther Burbank has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.11.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 17.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Luther Burbank will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Luther Burbank in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new position in Luther Burbank in the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Luther Burbank in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Luther Burbank in the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Luther Burbank in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. 22.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luther Burbank (LBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.