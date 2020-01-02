M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Sets New 12-Month High at $138.04

Shares of M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 138.04 ($1.82) and last traded at GBX 130.50 ($1.72), with a volume of 7753 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.71).

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 million and a P/E ratio of 14.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 129.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 119.98.

About M Winkworth (LON:WINK)

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

