Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.40

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.40 and traded as high as $42.92. Macquarie Infrastructure shares last traded at $42.69, with a volume of 23,197 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $39.00 price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.35. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 8.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 38.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 31,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,584,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. 56.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile (NYSE:MIC)

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

