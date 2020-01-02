Maintel Holdings plc (LON:MAI) Insider Acquires £148.68 in Stock

Maintel Holdings plc (LON:MAI) insider Stuart Legg purchased 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 413 ($5.43) per share, for a total transaction of £148.68 ($195.58).

Shares of LON:MAI remained flat at $GBX 407 ($5.35) during midday trading on Thursday. 1,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978. The firm has a market cap of $58.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02. Maintel Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 376 ($4.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 610 ($8.02). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 410.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 428.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Get Maintel alerts:

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Maintel in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

About Maintel

Maintel Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Maintel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maintel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.