Mark G. Currie Sells 25,000 Shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYCN) Stock

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYCN) President Mark G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $63,750.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 296,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,725.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CYCN opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.95. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get Cyclerion Therapeutics alerts:

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,491,000. Broderick Brian C acquired a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $399,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,079,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

There is no company description available for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.