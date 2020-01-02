Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.26

Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.26 and traded as high as $21.61. Marten Transport shares last traded at $21.55, with a volume of 4,310 shares trading hands.

MRTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.30.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $214.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.10 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 1,073.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 19.3% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 14,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

