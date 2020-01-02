Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.96

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$6.96 and last traded at C$6.95, with a volume of 51388 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.61.

The stock has a market capitalization of $789.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 6.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.84.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$13.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.