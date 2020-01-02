Max Resource (CVE:MXR) Trading 22.7% Higher

Max Resource Corp (CVE:MXR)’s stock price was up 22.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, approximately 165,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 924,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 million and a P/E ratio of -0.29.

Max Resource Company Profile (CVE:MXR)

Max Resource Corp., together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metal properties located in the under-explored northern section of the Andean Copper Belt of Colombia.

