Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.25 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Medallion Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average is $6.03. Medallion Financial has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.15 million, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.09 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 4.56%. On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFIN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the second quarter valued at about $6,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the second quarter valued at about $514,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 83.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 60,359 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 19.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 46,757 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the second quarter valued at about $289,000. 25.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

