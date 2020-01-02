Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Given a €94.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been assigned a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRK. Deutsche Bank set a €104.00 ($120.93) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €114.00 ($132.56) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($120.93) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €103.27 ($120.08).

MRK stock traded up €0.65 ($0.76) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €106.00 ($123.26). 613,310 shares of the company traded hands. Merck KGaA has a 52-week low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 52-week high of €115.00 ($133.72). The business has a 50 day moving average of €105.32 and a 200-day moving average of €99.92.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

