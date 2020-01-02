Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bank of Malvern offers deposit accounts, credit products, real estate financing, residential mortgages, investment and wealth management and electronic payments processing services. Meridian Bank of Malvern is based in United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Meridian Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of Meridian Bank stock opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of -0.03. Meridian Bank has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $20.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.91.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.09 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meridian Bank will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bank by 12.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bank by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bank by 54.1% during the second quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 13,518 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bank by 9.4% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 245,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after buying an additional 21,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bank

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

