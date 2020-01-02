Metro Mining (ASX:MMI) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Metro Mining Limited (ASX:MMI) traded down 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.14 ($0.10) and last traded at A$0.14 ($0.10), 284,131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.14 ($0.10).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$0.14. The firm has a market cap of $193.89 million and a PE ratio of 8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Metro Mining Company Profile (ASX:MMI)

Metro Mining Limited operates as an exploration and mining company in Australia. The company explores for coal and bauxite. Its flagship project is the Bauxite Hills Mine project covering approximately 1,900 square kilometers of exploration tenements located to the north of Weipa on Western Cape York.

