MFA FINANCIAL 8.00% SR NTS to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:MFO)

MFA FINANCIAL 8.00% SR NTS (NYSE:MFO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th.

Shares of MFA FINANCIAL 8.00% SR NTS stock opened at $26.23 on Thursday. MFA FINANCIAL 8.00% SR NTS has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.10.

