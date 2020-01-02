MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGP Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets ingredients and distillery products to the packaged goods industry. Its Distillery Products segment primarily offers food grade alcohol, fuel grade alcohol, and distillers feed. The company’s Ingredient Solutions segment primarily provides specialty wheat starches and proteins, commodity wheat starches, and commodity vital wheat gluten. MGP Ingredients, Inc. is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MGPI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.50.

MGPI opened at $48.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $828.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.55. MGP Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $41.68 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $90.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.49 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 9.94%. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 208.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,309,000 after purchasing an additional 278,254 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 267.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,997,000 after purchasing an additional 219,691 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 9.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,598,000 after purchasing an additional 80,664 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,418,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 228.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 50,843 shares during the period.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

