Michael Hill International (ASX:MHJ) Trading 1.5% Higher

Michael Hill International Ltd (ASX:MHJ)’s share price traded up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.69 ($0.49) and last traded at A$0.69 ($0.49), 29,009 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.68 ($0.48).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.50 million and a P/E ratio of 16.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.59.

Michael Hill International Company Profile (ASX:MHJ)

Michael Hill International Limited owns and operates retail jewelry stores, and provides related services in Australia, New Zeeland, and Canada. The company operates its stores under the Michael Hill brand name. Its stores offer bracelets and bangles, earrings, pendants and necklaces, rings, watches, gifts, and collections.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Michael Hill International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michael Hill International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.