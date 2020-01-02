Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $130.02

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $130.02 and last traded at $125.26, with a volume of 3208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.86.

MRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.11 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.09.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,698.66% and a negative return on equity of 48.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total transaction of $284,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $284,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $311,622.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,298 shares in the company, valued at $542,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,062,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

