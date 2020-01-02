Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.30

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 36557 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MBT. ValuEngine upgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 104.29% and a net margin of 12.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the third quarter worth $216,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the third quarter worth $176,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 27.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 122,858 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 26,246 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 3.8% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 81,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 4.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile (NYSE:MBT)

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.