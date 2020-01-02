Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.40

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.40 and traded as high as $26.74. Murphy Oil shares last traded at $26.68, with a volume of 124,298 shares.

MUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Howard Weil cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.86.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 2.10.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 47.16% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $817.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 1,368 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $33,707.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $105,116.44. Insiders have sold 9,654 shares of company stock valued at $240,941 in the last 90 days. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2,225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,144,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,185 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,923,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,868,000 after purchasing an additional 628,776 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,900,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,622,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,014,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,009,000 after buying an additional 150,392 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

