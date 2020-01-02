National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Lifted to Overweight at Stephens

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $42.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $38.00. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NBHC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Get National Bank alerts:

Shares of NBHC opened at $35.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average of $35.11. National Bank has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $38.92. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. National Bank had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $77.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that National Bank will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,243,000 after buying an additional 147,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,087,000 after buying an additional 23,933 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,313,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 424,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,394,000 after buying an additional 17,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,676,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.