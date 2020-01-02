National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National General Holdings Corp. is a specialty personal lines insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial automobile insurance, recreational vehicle and motorcycle insurance, supplemental health insurance products and other niche insurance products. It operates in two segments, Property and Casualty and Accident and Health. The Property and Casualty segment offers standard and preferred automobile and sub-standard automobile insurance policies; Recreational vehicle insurance policies; commercial automobile insurance policies; and motorcycle insurance policies for various types of motorcycles, as well as golf carts and all-terrain vehicles. The Accident and Health segment provides accident and non-major medical health insurance products. National General Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New York. “

Get National General alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NGHC. ValuEngine raised shares of National General from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of National General from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.40.

National General stock opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.59. National General has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $26.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.77.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. National General had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that National General will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. National General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.57%.

In other National General news, CFO Michael Hal Weiner sold 5,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $104,417.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,198.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter A. Rendall sold 9,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $214,608.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,080 shares of company stock valued at $431,877 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGHC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in National General by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,490,000 after acquiring an additional 332,838 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National General by 2,276.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 343,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after buying an additional 329,380 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National General by 38.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 939,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,551,000 after buying an additional 258,904 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National General by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,993,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,493,000 after buying an additional 213,714 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National General by 308.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after buying an additional 175,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National General (NGHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.