Neutral Dollar (NUSD) Market Capitalization Tops $81,696.00

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Neutral Dollar has a market cap of $81,696.00 and approximately $52,732.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutral Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00014053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and KuCoin. In the last seven days, Neutral Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00039436 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $424.27 or 0.05996782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030374 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00036428 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00001232 BTC.

About Neutral Dollar

Neutral Dollar (CRYPTO:NUSD) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 95,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,178 tokens. Neutral Dollar ‘s official message board is medium.com/@neutralproject. The official website for Neutral Dollar is neutralproject.com. Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io.

Buying and Selling Neutral Dollar

Neutral Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutral Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutral Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

