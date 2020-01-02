Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Nexa Resources SA (TSE:NEXA) traded down 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$10.55 and last traded at C$10.58, 1,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.62.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered Nexa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -15.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.06.

About Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

