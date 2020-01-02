Norbord (NYSE:OSB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.23% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Norbord Inc. is a producer of wood-based panels. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe and Canada. Norbord Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

OSB has been the subject of several other reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Norbord from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Norbord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Norbord from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Norbord in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of OSB stock opened at $26.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 383.86 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Norbord has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $30.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.99.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.09 million. Norbord had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. Norbord’s revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norbord will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norbord by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 5,457,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,912,000 after buying an additional 60,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norbord by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,377,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,153,000 after buying an additional 46,450 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Norbord by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 888,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,317,000 after buying an additional 29,393 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Norbord by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 591,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,673,000 after buying an additional 168,093 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Norbord by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 470,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after buying an additional 220,611 shares during the period. 77.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

