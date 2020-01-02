North West (TSE:NWC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $27.21

North West Company Inc (TSE:NWC) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$27.21 and last traded at C$27.23, with a volume of 30780 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NWC. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of North West from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of North West from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$32.08.

Get North West alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.80.

North West (TSE:NWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$519.52 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that North West Company Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About North West (TSE:NWC)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.