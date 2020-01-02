Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NPRUF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NPRUF)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.87 and last traded at $22.81, 350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

Separately, Desjardins downgraded shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Get Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.65.

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPRUF)

Northview is one of Canada's largest publicly traded multi-family REITs with a portfolio of approximately 27,000 residential units and 1.2 million square feet of commercial space in over 60 markets across eight provinces and two territories. Northview's well-diversified portfolio includes markets characterized by expanding populations and growing economies, which provides Northview the means to deliver stable and growing profitability and distributions to Unitholders of Northview over time.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.