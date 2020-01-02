Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Pipe Company manufactures welded steel pipe in two business segments. In its Water Transmission business, they are a supplier of large diameter, high-pressure steel pipe used primarily for water transmission. In its Tubular Products business, they manufacture smaller diameter, electric resistance welded steel pipe for use in a wide range of construction, agricultural, energy and industrial applications. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $324.77 million, a PE ratio of -185.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.20. Northwest Pipe has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $34.80.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $75.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 7.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWPX. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Northwest Pipe in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Northwest Pipe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Northwest Pipe during the 1st quarter valued at about $408,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Northwest Pipe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

