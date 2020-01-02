NYSE:PNC-Q (NYSE:PNC-PQ) Stock Price Up 0.1%

NYSE:PNC-Q (NYSE:PNC-PQ)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.63 and last traded at $25.63, approximately 12,040 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.49.

About NYSE:PNC-Q (NYSE:PNC-PQ)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for NYSE:PNC-Q Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NYSE:PNC-Q and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.