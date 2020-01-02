Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.90

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.90 and traded as high as $15.15. Oceaneering International shares last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 102,993 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OII shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Oceaneering International in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Oceaneering International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Oceaneering International in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Oceaneering International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.58.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.08). Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $497.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OII. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 6.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 36.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the second quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

