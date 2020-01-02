Oncimmune (LON:ONC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $36.00

Shares of Oncimmune Holdings PLC (LON:ONC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 37 ($0.49), with a volume of 22554 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.51).

Separately, FinnCap initiated coverage on shares of Oncimmune in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “corporate” rating and a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 million and a P/E ratio of -2.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 45.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 77.42.

Oncimmune Company Profile (LON:ONC)

Oncimmune Holdings Plc, an early cancer detection company, develops and commercializes products to diagnose cancer in the United Kingdom and North America. The company engages in the development of autoantibody based platform to allow cancer detection to a range of solid cancer tumor types. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a blood test, which is ordered by a doctor to aid in the risk assessment and early detection of lung cancer in high-risk patients and to stratify indeterminate pulmonary nodules for the risk of malignancy.

