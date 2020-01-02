Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ONCY has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital began coverage on Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Oncolytics Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 16th.

NASDAQ ONCY opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $119.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.13.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Research analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 408,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 2.01% of Oncolytics Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

