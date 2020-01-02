OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Shares of OnTheMarket stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 70 ($0.92). The company had a trading volume of 3,387 shares. The company has a market cap of $48.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 73.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 87.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.16. OnTheMarket has a fifty-two week low of GBX 60 ($0.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 140.88 ($1.85).

OnTheMarket Company Profile

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, finds agents, student accommodation, farms, estates and land, and property valuation.

