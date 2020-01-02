OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.31% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

Get OptiNose alerts:

OPTN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen assumed coverage on OptiNose in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of OPTN stock opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $400.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.75. OptiNose has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.81.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 137.60% and a negative net margin of 419.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that OptiNose will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Scodari purchased 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $52,704.00. Also, major shareholder Avista Capital Partners Ii Gp, sold 1,250,000 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $11,462,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPTN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptiNose (OPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.