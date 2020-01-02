OrganiGram (CVE:OGI) PT Lowered to C$5.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

OrganiGram (CVE:OGI) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$8.20 to C$5.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC set a C$9.00 target price on OrganiGram and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Pi Financial set a C$7.00 price target on OrganiGram and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on OrganiGram from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. AltaCorp Capital dropped their price target on OrganiGram from C$13.15 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Haywood Securities dropped their price target on OrganiGram from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. OrganiGram has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.94.

OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of C$4.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market cap of $661.23 million and a P/E ratio of 28.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.97.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

