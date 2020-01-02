Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orthofix Medical Inc. develops, produces and markets medical devices. The Company offers spine fixation, biological and other orthopedic and spine solutions. Orthofix Medical Inc., formerly known as Orthofix International N.V., is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.50.

NASDAQ OFIX opened at $46.18 on Wednesday. Orthofix Medical has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $74.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $873.86 million, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.54.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $113.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Orthofix Medical news, Director Ronald A. Matricaria bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.27 per share, with a total value of $845,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,726. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 85.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,093 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 22,190 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 3.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,822 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

