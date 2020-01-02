Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Acquires C$41,000.00 in Stock

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,829,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,949,938.38.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,000.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,500.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Robert Wares bought 200,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Robert Wares bought 300,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$120,000.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Robert Wares bought 300,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Robert Wares acquired 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Robert Wares acquired 25,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,750.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Robert Wares acquired 200,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Robert Wares acquired 200,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,000.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Robert Wares acquired 5,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,695.00.

Osisko Metals stock opened at C$0.43 on Thursday. Osisko Metals Inc has a one year low of C$0.38 and a one year high of C$0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.33 million and a PE ratio of -13.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.52.

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project is the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 22,213 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

