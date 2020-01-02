PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.78

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.78 and last traded at $31.71, with a volume of 2521 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.74.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PAR Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.03 million, a P/E ratio of -100.50 and a beta of -0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.17.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $45.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.08 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 25.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other PAR Technology news, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 17,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $396,874.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,262,119.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 3,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $83,472.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,195,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,911,312.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,645 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,856. Corporate insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 192.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PAR Technology by 282.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Company Profile (NYSE:PAR)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

