ParkinGo (GOT) Market Cap Achieves $2.15 Million

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One ParkinGo token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001857 BTC on major exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $543.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00059233 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00087350 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00001127 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00067820 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,026.18 or 1.00531936 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000329 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,588,660 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en.

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.