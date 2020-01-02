Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Senior Officer Jonathan Faber Buys 5,000 Shares

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Senior Officer Jonathan Faber purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.10 per share, with a total value of C$65,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at C$347,150.

TSE:PSI opened at C$13.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$13.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.75. Pason Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of C$12.45 and a 52 week high of C$21.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.48.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$72.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$72.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pason Systems Inc. will post 0.6499999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.33%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSI. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring multiple drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder.

