Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Patrick Industries, Inc. is a major manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials for the Recreational Vehicle, Manufactured Housing and Marine industries. The Company also supplies many of its products to certain Industrial markets that include customers in the kitchen cabinet, office and household furniture, fixtures and commercial furnishings and other industrial markets. Patrick’s major manufactured products include decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels, solid surface, granite and quartz countertops, fabricated aluminum products, wrapped vinyl, paper and hardwood profile moldings, slide-out trim and fascia, cabinet doors and components, fiberglass bath fixtures, fiberglass and plastic helm systems and component products, wiring and wiring harnesses, and composite parts and polymer-based flooring and other products. Patrick Industries also distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall finishing products, and other miscellaneous products. “

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $51.00 to $36.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $52.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.42. Patrick Industries has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.13.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.04). Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $566.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 21.51%.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $101,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 619,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,416,939.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Andy L. Nemeth sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 172,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,835 shares of company stock valued at $8,641,591 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after buying an additional 18,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patrick Industries (PATK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.