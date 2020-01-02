PayCoin (XPY) Trading Down 19.7% Over Last 7 Days

PayCoin (CURRENCY:XPY) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. PayCoin has a total market cap of $26,845.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of PayCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and BX Thailand. During the last week, PayCoin has traded down 19.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000230 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000259 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

About PayCoin

PayCoin (CRYPTO:XPY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2014. PayCoin’s total supply is 11,995,342 coins. The official message board for PayCoin is www.talkxpy.com. PayCoin’s official website is www.paycoin.com. PayCoin’s official Twitter account is @teampaycoin.

Buying and Selling PayCoin

PayCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

